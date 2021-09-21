WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Up 29.9% in August

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,500 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the August 15th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS WHGLY opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16. WH Group has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $19.79.

WH Group Company Profile

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

