WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Up 29.9% in August

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,500 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the August 15th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
OTCMKTS WHGLY opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16. WH Group has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $19.79.
WH Group Company Profile
