WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the August 15th total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 887,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. 12.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WHF stock opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $315.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.51.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 70.65% and a return on equity of 8.71%. On average, research analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.