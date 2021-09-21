Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.35.

WSM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

NYSE:WSM traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,308. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $84.25 and a one year high of $204.41. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.25 and its 200-day moving average is $166.85.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $2,463,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,903,709.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,450 shares of company stock worth $10,280,450. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.