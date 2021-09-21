WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Waste Management by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,347,000 after buying an additional 2,976,714 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Waste Management by 90.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,375,000 after acquiring an additional 820,200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,214,000 after acquiring an additional 647,203 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,678,000 after purchasing an additional 584,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,237,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,649,000 after buying an additional 564,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $152.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $156.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,415 shares of company stock worth $12,300,321. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WM. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

