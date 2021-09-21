WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,022 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 457.5% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $59.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.61.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

