WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,223 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2,665.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

HVT opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.29. The firm has a market cap of $631.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.64. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company had revenue of $249.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

