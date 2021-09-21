WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,684 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,778,000 after buying an additional 169,218 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,902,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,654,000 after buying an additional 44,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Boot Barn by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

BOOT stock opened at $89.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 2.95. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $93.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.36.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,787,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.