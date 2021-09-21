WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 7,400 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 44.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,424 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARCH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 8,292.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,761 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,080,000 after acquiring an additional 44,658 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 12.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after acquiring an additional 55,802 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 7.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $275,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCH. B. Riley increased their target price on Arch Resources from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

NYSE ARCH opened at $76.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.06 and its 200-day moving average is $57.98. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $87.50.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

