WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Chemed were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,892,000 after purchasing an additional 49,799 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 606,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 389,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,957,000 after purchasing an additional 50,058 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 380,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Chemed by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 71,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total transaction of $1,403,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,197,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $471.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.08. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $417.41 and a 52-week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

