WOM Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.20 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 21st. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.55 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00052998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00122412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012685 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00043892 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

