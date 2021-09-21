Wootrade Achieves Market Cap of $356.96 Million (WOO)

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Wootrade coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001460 BTC on popular exchanges. Wootrade has a total market capitalization of $356.96 million and $45.82 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wootrade has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00053224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00122726 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00012711 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00043868 BTC.

About Wootrade

Wootrade (CRYPTO:WOO) is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,992,061,172 coins and its circulating supply is 488,354,344 coins. Wootrade’s official message board is woo.network/blog . Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS . Wootrade’s official website is woo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Wootrade Coin Trading

