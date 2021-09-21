Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Grace Capital

Grace Capital trimmed its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in Workday were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $267.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.90. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.81 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1,484.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,361,313.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 274,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $75,008,412.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,105 shares of company stock worth $80,910,048. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Workday from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.31.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

