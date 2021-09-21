World Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,938 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Masco were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $510,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 135,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 102,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 42,830 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 165,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after buying an additional 20,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

Shares of MAS opened at $56.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average of $60.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.