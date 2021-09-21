World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DaVita were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DaVita by 4.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 2.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 72.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In other DaVita news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA opened at $119.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.06. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.85 and a 1 year high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.83.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

