World Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Carvana were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Carvana stock opened at $326.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.06 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $337.48 and a 200-day moving average of $296.71. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $400.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.85.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,417 shares in the company, valued at $12,497,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.71, for a total value of $18,702,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,207,934 shares of company stock valued at $398,702,949. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

