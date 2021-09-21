World Asset Management Inc Has $386,000 Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 55.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 405.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 739.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.74. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

HOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.41.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

