World Asset Management Inc Sells 716 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day moving average is $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $37.88.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

