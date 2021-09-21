World Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,003 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 21.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,462 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

WTRG stock opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.13. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $51.42. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.