Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Receives C$5.31 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.31.

XBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities cut shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

XBC opened at C$9.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.98. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.74 and a twelve month high of C$10.47.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

