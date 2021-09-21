Xend Finance (XEND) Market Capitalization Tops $5.84 Million

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges. Xend Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.84 million and $1.72 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00066980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.64 or 0.00172394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00110736 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.29 or 0.06897039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,141.16 or 1.00007082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.10 or 0.00771505 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

