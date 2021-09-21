Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,008 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 51,240 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XLNX. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 3.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 91,829 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 49.7% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 5.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,243 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,433 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 184.8% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $149.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.13. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.71 and a 1 year high of $159.30.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.