Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.94.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XMTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Xometry during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry during the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Xometry during the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xometry stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.00. The company had a trading volume of 345,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,166. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.70. Xometry has a fifty-two week low of $55.73 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $50.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.44 million. Equities analysts expect that Xometry will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

