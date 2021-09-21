XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Hits New 1-Year High at $153.00

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 153 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 153.40 ($2.00), with a volume of 1252572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151 ($1.97).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £314.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 143.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 134.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.53%.

In other news, insider Ben Bramhall sold 24,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82), for a total transaction of £33,715.84 ($44,049.96).

About XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

