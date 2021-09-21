Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Short Interest Update

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,304,400 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the August 15th total of 952,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 191.8 days.

OTCMKTS YMDAF opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80. Yamada has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $5.42.

Yamada Company Profile

Yamada Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the retail and sale of electrical and home appliances, nursing and health products, mobile phones, and information equipment. Its products include color televisions, washing machines, cooking appliances, personal computers, telephones, fax machines, mobile phones, beauty supplies, jewelry, clothing, housing-related products and others.

