Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Short Interest Update

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,304,400 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the August 15th total of 952,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 191.8 days.
OTCMKTS YMDAF opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80. Yamada has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $5.42.
Yamada Company Profile
