Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 102.02% from the stock’s previous close.
YTRA stock opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $123.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Yatra Online by 190.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,903,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,313 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,138,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 500,020 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Yatra Online by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,435,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 181,606 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yatra Online during the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in Yatra Online by 19.1% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,096,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 175,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.
Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.
