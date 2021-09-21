Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Cardiff Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.81). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 5,830.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRDF. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,013. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.78. Cardiff Oncology has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

In other news, CFO James E. Levine acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRDF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 339.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after buying an additional 1,823,225 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 37.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,937,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,187,000 after buying an additional 799,511 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 39.3% during the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,785,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after buying an additional 785,410 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth about $3,337,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 4,413.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 483,535 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

