Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. The firm’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.97) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHPT shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,061,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $24,944,451.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 9,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $308,087.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,908,088.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,183,168 shares of company stock worth $263,193,337 over the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 1,754.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.31. The stock had a trading volume of 10,026,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,246,484. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average is $25.03. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $49.48.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

