Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.55. Compass Diversified posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Compass Diversified.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $487.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.74 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $137,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,803.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,678 shares of company stock worth $266,349. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CODI. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CODI traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.36. The company had a trading volume of 17,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,987. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.23 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.41%. This is a boost from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Diversified (CODI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.