Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 760%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMBS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

NASDAQ RMBS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.00. 1,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,893. Rambus has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.42 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $48,236.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,865 shares in the company, valued at $872,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 14.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

