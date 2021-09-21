Zacks: Analysts Expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Announce $4.21 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to post earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Nine analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.65. Biogen reported earnings of $8.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $18.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.04 to $20.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $20.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.82 to $25.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Biogen.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.26 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.08.

BIIB traded down $2.95 on Tuesday, hitting $295.54. 738,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,354. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $329.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,777,361,000 after acquiring an additional 83,027 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,095,000 after acquiring an additional 97,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biogen (BIIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.