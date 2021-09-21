Zacks: Analysts Expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $678,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 745.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 88,868 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.35. 17 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $243.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average is $20.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

