Zacks: Analysts Expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $257.74 Million

Analysts expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to post $257.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Denbury’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $304.00 million and the lowest is $223.71 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year sales of $949.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $761.90 million to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%.

DEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Denbury in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Denbury in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the first quarter valued at about $116,000.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $69.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Denbury has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $81.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.65.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

