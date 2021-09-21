Zacks: Analysts Expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Molecular Templates posted earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.67 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 359.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 119,382 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $830,898.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,867,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,069,021. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 299,382 shares of company stock worth $2,003,899. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTEM. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 27.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,148,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,774 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 2,683.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 846,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after buying an additional 815,631 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 33.3% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,864,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,147,000 after buying an additional 715,242 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Molecular Templates by 121.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,145,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after buying an additional 627,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Management LLC increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 63.2% during the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,374,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after acquiring an additional 532,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $5.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Molecular Templates has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

