Zacks: Analysts Expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Will Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will report $1.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $4.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.60.

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $352,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19,862.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUS traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $41.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,864. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

