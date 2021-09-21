Zacks: Analysts Expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to post ($0.51) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.45). The Marcus posted earnings per share of ($1.22) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. The company had revenue of $92.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.05 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in The Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at $2,658,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the 1st quarter worth $6,308,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 717,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,349,000 after buying an additional 27,790 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 521.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 28,914 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Marcus stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.02. The company has a market cap of $504.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.92. The Marcus has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

