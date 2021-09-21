Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $170.20 Million

Analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will announce $170.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.40 million and the lowest is $170.00 million. Axcelis Technologies posted sales of $110.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year sales of $626.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $625.00 million to $627.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $683.10 million, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $691.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, EVP Russell Low sold 3,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $167,332.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $219,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,596 shares of company stock worth $2,010,515. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. FMR LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACLS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.02. 1,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,623. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average is $41.70. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $52.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.