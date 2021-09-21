Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Will Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) will announce earnings per share of $1.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57. Brookfield Business Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,425%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full year earnings of $9.38 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brookfield Business Partners.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 18.40%.

BBU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. National Bankshares upped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBU opened at $42.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $49.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -22.12%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

