Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to Announce $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $4.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%.

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Argus lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,989,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937,349 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,660,042,000 after buying an additional 27,278,434 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,454,022,000 after buying an additional 25,616,834 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,108,000 after buying an additional 16,820,740 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,545,995,000 after buying an additional 16,044,325 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $64.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,479,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $58.79 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.84. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

