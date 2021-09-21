Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Post $1.60 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the lowest is $1.52. KB Home posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of KBH stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,234. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.13. KB Home has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 19.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after buying an additional 46,642 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 91,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

