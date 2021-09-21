Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty One analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.03). TechnipFMC reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Cowen increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $971,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,113,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 553,693 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth $1,297,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,867,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,251,000 after buying an additional 4,043,191 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

