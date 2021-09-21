Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.63. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Aaron’s.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Shares of The Aaron’s stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.63. 1,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,327. The Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Aaron’s by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,748,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,615,000 after buying an additional 416,888 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Aaron’s by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,175,000 after buying an additional 141,779 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Aaron’s by 73.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,767,000 after buying an additional 591,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in The Aaron’s by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,163,000 after buying an additional 67,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in The Aaron’s by 141.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 967,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,936,000 after buying an additional 566,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

