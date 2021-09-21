Zacks: Brokerages Expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.38. Construction Partners reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $261.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

ROAD stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.57. The company had a trading volume of 146,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,984. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $504,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 15.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 7.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 349,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after buying an additional 23,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 338.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after buying an additional 197,707 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 6,682.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,319,000 after buying an additional 2,080,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 118,214.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

