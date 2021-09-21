Zacks: Brokerages Expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to Post $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will announce earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Masco reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Masco by 192.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 507,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,888,000 after purchasing an additional 333,740 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 7.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1,370.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after acquiring an additional 306,820 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,043,000 after acquiring an additional 15,080 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after acquiring an additional 63,373 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MAS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.74. 2,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average of $60.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. Masco has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $68.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

