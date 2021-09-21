Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to report sales of $23.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.10 million to $26.70 million. Zogenix reported sales of $2.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 714.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year sales of $85.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.90 million to $96.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $216.16 million, with estimates ranging from $162.50 million to $264.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 558.42%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.24.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 10,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zogenix during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zogenix during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Zogenix during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000.

NASDAQ ZGNX traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $15.13. 12,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,417. The stock has a market cap of $845.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.35. Zogenix has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

