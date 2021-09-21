Zacks Investment Research Lowers GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GT Biopharma Inc. is an immuno-oncology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes drugs of therapeutic molecules for the treatment of cancer, myeloma, osteolytic lesions and other unmet medical needs. GT Biopharma Inc., formerly known as OXIS International Inc., is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of GTBP opened at $7.34 on Friday. GT Biopharma has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts predict that GT Biopharma will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of GT Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $400,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GT Biopharma by 1,235.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 32,232 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in GT Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in GT Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GT Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

