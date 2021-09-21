Zacks Investment Research Lowers Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.49. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $41.28.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $29.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.05 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 32.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 3,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,200 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $73,722.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $269,774 in the last three months. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 17.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 94,339 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth $1,956,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 17.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 29,644 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 109.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 5,116.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

