Zacks Investment Research Lowers NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

NXRT has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $62.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.18. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $67.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

