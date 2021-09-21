Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BNPQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €59.00 ($69.41) to €61.00 ($71.76) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BNP Paribas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €48.00 ($56.47) to €52.00 ($61.18) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BNP Paribas to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.37.

OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $30.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.78.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 7.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas’s payout ratio is currently 36.63%.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

