Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) to “Hold”

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is a pure-play commercial electric vehicle company. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger III Corporation, is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of ELMS stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.16. 653,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,497. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELMS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

