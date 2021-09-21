ZB Token (ZB) Hits Market Cap of $132.64 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. ZB Token has a total market cap of $132.64 million and $1.44 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One ZB Token coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000689 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00053143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00126852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012533 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00044332 BTC.

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

